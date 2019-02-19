Authorities Ask for the Public’s Help After Man Robs Cellphone Store

Authorities in Fort Lauderdale are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Metro-PCS store with a bat.

The incident occurred February 13th around 2:30 pm at the store along the 1400 block of Southeast 17th Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk into the store wearing a black jacket, in which he then pulled a pink softball bat out of and began threatening the employee. The employee then opened the register and gave the man cash and the man left the scene.

No injuries were reported after the incident and it is unclear how much money the suspect got away with.

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The subject is said to be in his early to mid-30s, stands 6 feet tall, and weighs around 155 pounds. If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.