Authorities Conduct Homicide Investigation After Body found

Authorities in Fellsmere are currently investigating the death of a person after a body was found Thursday night.

The body partially decomposed body was found along 87th Street.

Investigators say a person walking his dog located the body and called them.

Not much is known about the investigation at this time or the identity of the person, however, authorities did report that they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

If you have any information about this report, you are asked to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.