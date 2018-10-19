Authorities Investigating Drive-by Shooting Near Local High School

Authorities in West Palm Beach are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place near Cardinal Newman High School Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near Gale Place just beyond the fence that surrounds the football field at Cardinal Newman where two high school teams are scheduled to play football tonight at 7:00 pm.

A police spokesman says no one was injured during the incident and there have been no arrest made. It is unclear what the shooter or shooters were aiming at, however, three homes in the area were covered in police tape.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to contact your local police station.