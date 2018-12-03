Authorities Recapture 1 of 3 Escaped Inmates from Detention Center

Authorities in Miami are searching for two teens after three escaped from a detention facility Sunday.

The incident occurred around 6:00 pm at the Miami Youth Academy, located at Southwest 84th Street and 109th Avenue when the teens were receiving substance abuse services.

Police say the three teens identified as 16-year-old Greggory Ruiz, 15-year-old Jason Posey, and 14-year-old Jonathan Jacobo, managed to escape through a classroom window after breaking it.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area using both ground personnel and air personnel, however, they were only able to locate Posey who was found near an apartment complex.

Both Ruiz and Jacobo are still missing. Authorities say both teens are not armed, however, they can be violent.

If you have any information regarding the teens, you are asked to contact your local police office.