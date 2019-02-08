Authorities Release Photos of Person of Interest in Clematis Street Stabbing

The West Palm Beach Police department has released several photos of a person they believe may have been involved in a brawl that sent two people to the hospital with stab wounds.

The incident occurred Monday around 3:00 a.m. along the 200 block of Clematis Street.

Authorities say two men were arguing inside of a bar in the area when the verbal altercation became physical and other’s joined in.

At least two men were stabbed during the altercation and taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

While multiple people were involved in the altercation, authorities have been using surveillance videos in the area to narrow down their suspects.

If you recognize the man or have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Detective O’Dea at 561-822-1782 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.