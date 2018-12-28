Authorities Search for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Involving Bicyclist

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for the driver who fled the scene of an accident involving a bicyclist.

The incident occurred Thursday around 11:15 pm in suburban Lake Worth.

According to witness reports, the bicyclist was attempting to crossing S. Dixie Highway when they struck by a driver driving a 2012-2016 Chevy Malibu.

The bicyclist was ejected from the bike and died at the scene, as the driver of the vehicle fled.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

