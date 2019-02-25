Authorities Search for Hit-and-Run Drive Who Left Woman with Serious Injuries

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a driver who hit a woman in Loxahatchee and kept going.

The incident occurred Saturday morning along F Road as the woman identified as 26-year-old Micaela Juan walked with her husband.

She was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center with serious injuries.

Witnesses said the driver of the SUV did not have their lights on when the incident occurred.

Though there was not a clear description of the vehicle given by witness reports, authorities believe the will have minor collision damage to its front-end or grill area.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.