Authorities Search for Missing Florida Woman

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for missing and possibly endangered woman.

According to the report, 42-year-old Natasha Cassillas went missing sometime between Wednesday when he family reported last seeing her and Monday when her husband returned home and noticed that his wife and her vehicle were gone.

A report on Thursday led officials to Cassillas’ vehicle, a maroon Kia Optima which was discovered in Miami around 4:00 pm, however, Cassillas was still nowhere to be found.

Cassillas is described as approximately 5’6″, has blonde hair and is between 120 and 130 pounds.

If you have any information about Natasha, you are asked to please call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7000.