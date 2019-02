The US coast guard is currently searching for a missing person after a small cargo plane crashed into the water near Bay Harbor Islands.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say the plane carrying two people landed in the water about 20 miles southeast of Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport then broke apart.

“It appears it broke up when it hit the water, and parts of it sank,” said U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Gabe Somma.