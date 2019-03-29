Authorities Search for Suspect Who Used the Stopwatch App to Rob two Banks

Authorities are currently searching for a suspect who robbed two banks by holding up a stopwatch app on his phone.

The first incident occurred at the TD Bank near Red Road and Northwest 163rd Street in Miami Lakes, around 9:30 am, while the other occurred at the Chase bank on Northwest Second Avenue and 199th Street at 10:15 am .

According to the report, the suspect walked into each bank and showed the bank teller the stopwatch app which appeared to be counting down. At the point the teller handed to the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled the scene.

Authorities reported that there were customers in the bank at the time, however, no injuries were reported.

They are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information regarding these two robberies, you are asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.