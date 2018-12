Authorities in Fort Pierce are currently searching for three suspects who were seen on surveillance robbing a gas station attendant at gunpoint.

The incident occurred at the BP gas station on South US Highway 1.

After holding the attendant a gunpoint, the men fled on foot in the northbound direction.

If you recognize any of the suspects in this video or you have any information about this crime, you are encouraged to contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.