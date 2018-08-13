Authorities Search for Two Suspects Involved in an Attempted Carjacking

Authorities in Pembroke Pines are currently searching for two suspects who attempted to carjack a woman at gunpoint.

The incident occurred around 5:30 am Monday near the 12900 block of Pembroke Road.

According to the report, the woman was driving a Nissan Rogue when two white sedans stopped suddenly stopped in the middle of the road and blocked her in. One of the suspects then jumped out of their vehicle and approached the woman’s vehicle while covering their face. That’s when the woman realized something was wrong and quickly reversed her vehicle and sped away.

As the woman attempted to escape, the suspects began shooting at her vehicle. The woman then pulled into a nearby Chevron where she used a good Samaritan’s cell phone to call the police.

Investigators found that the woman’s vehicle had been shot four times, two times into the windshield and two more times on the hood.

The victim thankfully was uninjured, however, the suspects were able to escape.

If you have any information on this attempted carjacking, you are being asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

