Authorities Seek to Identify Man Killed in Car Crash

Authorities in West Palm Beach are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who was killed in a car crash last month.

The incident occurred on Dec. 29th on Florida Mango Road near Waterside Drive.

According to the report, the unidentified man walked into the path of an oncoming car and was struck.

He was then taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of this person, you are asked to call the Palm Beach Sheriff’s office at 561-681-4537.

 

