Authorities Treating House Fire that Killed Three as Murder Investigation

Authorities in Jacksonville say they are investigating a house fire where three people were found dead, as a murder investigation.

According to the report, authorities were called to a home on 8916 India Avenue Monday due to a house fire. When authorities were finally able to get into the home, they found 20-year-old Quasean Trotter, 19-year-old Ariyan Johnson, and 11-month-old dead.

TRIPLE MURDER – PLEASE RT 12/12/17 police responded to 8916 India Ave in reference to a house fire and located victims Quasean Trotter (20), Ariyan Johnson (19), and Arielle Trotter (11 months) inside dead. Someone knows something – JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/MvJBzjhduT — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) December 18, 2018

No other information about the incident has been released at this time, however, authorities did say they are treating this incident as a murder investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact authorities at the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.