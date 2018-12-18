Authorities Treating House Fire that Killed Three as Murder Investigation

Authorities in Jacksonville say they are investigating a house fire where three people were found dead, as a murder investigation.

According to the report, authorities were called to a home on 8916 India Avenue Monday due to a house fire. When authorities were finally able to get into the home, they found 20-year-old Quasean Trotter, 19-year-old Ariyan Johnson, and 11-month-old dead.

No other information about the incident has been released at this time, however, authorities did say they are treating this incident as a murder investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact authorities at the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

