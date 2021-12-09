Authorized Jerry Garcia documentary to be directed by Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann’s son

Clayton Call/Redferns

The first-ever authorized documentary devoted to the life of late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia is going into production and will be directed by filmmaker and longtime Garcia collaborator Justin Kreutzmann, son of founding Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann.

Garcia’s daughter Trixie is serving as an executive producer of the film on behalf of the Jerry Garcia Family LLC company, and the project will be given full access to Jerry’s personal archives. The movie will seek to tell the definitive story of Garcia’s life, looking at Jerry’s endeavors as a father, husband, musician, artist and friend.

The documentary will feature previously unheard interviews with Jerry and various people who were close to him, as well as never-before-seen footage Justin shot of Garcia throughout the years. The movie also will profile how Garcia inspired a movement of peace-minded followers and had an enduring impact on American culture.

The film is being produced by RadicalMedia, whose previous projects include the award-winning and critically acclaimed 2021 documentary Summer of Soul.

“When people ask what I miss most about him not being around, I think it’s just missing Jerry, the person. People like him don’t come around very often,” Justin says in a statement. “It’s my dream to capture the feeling you got when you hung out with Jerry and listened to him play music. A lot of people have told the world what they thought of Jerry but I want to show what Jerry thought of the world.”

Adds Trixie, “Who better to illuminate the musical journey of Jerry Garcia than someone who grew up right in the middle of the Grateful Dead scene? Jerry loved Justin like one of his own and so do we.”

Garcia died of a heart attack in August 1995. He was 53.

