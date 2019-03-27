Avenatti: “I am Nervous, Concerned and Scared” about Possible Prison Time

Attorney Michael Avenatti says he’s innocent of the bi-coastal charges, but he’s still scared, concerned and nervious about the possibility of going to prison.

The lawyer famous for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels was charged in New York Monday with attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

On the same day, Avenatti was charged with bank and wire fraud in California.

The complaint from Nike alleges Avenatti sought 20-million-dollars from the company in what federal prosecutors call “an old-fashioned shakedown.”

The California complaint alleges Avenatti tried to embezzle one-point-six-million dollars from a client.

He faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted in both cases.

Avenatti admitted to CBS News in an interview that aired today that he’s nervous, but says he believes he’ll be exonerated, and claimed, the facts are on his side.

