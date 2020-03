Here is your chance to train to become a member of The Avengers. Avengers Campus is set to open at Disney’s California Adventures on July 18th. Visitors can take part in a dance-off against The Guardians of the Galaxy, see Black Widow and Black Panther battle Taskmaster, and more. The campus will be on the same site that once housed “A Bug’s Life” and if you’re traveling to Paris be on the lookout for a similar campus. Who are your top three Avengers?