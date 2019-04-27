Avengers: Endgame Sets Thursday Preview Recor

Even though Avengers: Endgame officially opens today, plenty of people went to the Thursday night preview showings.

The blockbuster broke a record for the Thursday preview window by making $60 million.

The previous record holder was Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $57 million.

Those in the know feel the culmination of the series will continue to break records over opening weekend.

Did you go see Endgame on Thursday? Do you try to see blockbusters on the preview night to avoid spoilers?