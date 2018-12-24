Aventura Officers Join Flash Mob at Mall

Two South Florida Police officers have got some moves and they are going viral for the holidays.
The Aventura officers joined a flash mob at the Aventura Mall in Miami.
They initially look like they are going to break up the group.
This video has been shared on Twitter of the officers showing off their moves.

Comments