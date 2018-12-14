Aviation Gin…Our New Favorite Jennifer, like most women, loves Ryan Reynolds…so now she has a new favorite liquor! Ryan Reynolds is one of the owners of Aviation Gin, and posted a funny video about how it’s made humanely. #AviationGin#jenandbill#RyanReynoldsGin SHARE RELATED CONTENT It’s Not Too Late For Your Kids To Call Santa And I’ve Got His Number! Here’s This Year’s Hottest Toy! Netflix Unveils Ted Bundy Series Ellen Degeneres is Considering Leaving Daytime Ken Jeong Really Wants to Host the Oscars Bidi Bidi YEAH YEAH! Selena Documentary Coming To Netflix!