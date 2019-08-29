Avocad-oh my! Shirtless Shawn Mendes pic sends Internet into a frenzy

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAShawn Mendes posted a shirtless picture of himself eating an avocado to Instagram and the image promptly had the whole Internet saying, “Holy guacamole!”

The ab-tastic pic has over five million likes and attracted a steady stream of comments from fellow celebrities.

Ryan Tedder commented, “Remember when I trained u to get those abs? Working?”, while John Mayer wrote, “If you’re happy I’m happy.”

Mike Posner commented with two hands-raised emojis, while Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote, “Um…I’m here for the avocado.”

Rapper Hoodie Allen had perhaps the funniest response, writing, “Avocad-oh u just gonna post s*** like this and expect my wife not to leave me!”

Still waiting on that Camila Cabello comment…

