Axl Rose Blames ‘Loopholes’ for Guns n’ Roses Songs at Trump Rallies

Guns N Roses member Axl Rose is another artist speaking out against the unauthorized use of their music at political rallies.

Axl Rose explained that there is a loophole that permits for the unauthorized use, the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for political purposes without the songwriters consent.

He went on to say that he liked the irony of the situation. I like the irony of a bunch of Trump supporters listening to a bunch of anti Trump music at his rallies but I don’t imagine a lot of ’em really get that or care.

Axl Rose tweeted a photo of his absentee ballot with the caption “Vote Blue….B—-” just in case you were not sure which way he was voting in the upcoming election.

When you hear an artist music at a political rally do you assume that is an endorsement from that artist?