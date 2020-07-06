Axl Rose calls for US Surgeon General to resign in between "jamming" with Slash & Duff

Mark Horton/Getty Images

A lot is apparently happening in the world of Axl Rose at the moment.

Over the holiday weekend, the Guns N’ Roses frontman tweeted that United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams should resign.

“Jerome Adams is a: A coward b: A POS c: Both,” Rose wrote. “Resign. U don’t deserve the job or title. America deserves better.”

Rose’s tweet seemed to be in response to Adams’ comments during an interview with NBC’s Today, in which he said that “every single person has to make up their own mind” when asked whether it was advisable that people attend large gatherings for July 4, such as the events that President Donald Trump hosted at Mount Rushmore and in Washington, D.C.

Adams did also say that if you go to such a gathering, you should “wear a face covering.” Neither of Trump’s events required face masks.

In response to Rose’s comments, Adams replied, “Hey Axl — appreciate your passion (and your music). How about helping me save some lives by sharing the message about staying safe, and using face coverings?!”

While Rose didn’t respond directly to Adams, he did issue a longer statement explaining why he feels it’s important to speak out on political and social issues, and to not do so would make him “complicit” in what he sees as wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, in between all that, Rose is also jamming with his Guns N’ Roses band mates. That’s according to Slash, who revealed the news during an interview with instrument retailer Sweetwater.

“I’ve been jamming with [bassist] Duff [McKagan] and I’ve been jamming with Axl, and I’ve been doing stuff like that,” the guitarist said. “So we’ve been getting some work done that way.”

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.