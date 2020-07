Axl Rose has been politically vocal on his social media. In a recent interview, he explains why. He said, my posts in regard to current events, politics, or social issues are usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation, and responsibility to say something at times when I feel not, is being complicit. He continued that he wants what’s best for the country, humanity, wildlife, and the environment. How do you feel about Axl Rose or any celebrity speaking out about political issues?