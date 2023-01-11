Axl Rose: ‘November Rain’ Was An Homage To Elton John

When Axl Rose wrote Guns N’ Roses’ song “November Rain,” he didn’t unintentionally create a clone of an Elton John song; he intentionally created it.

GN’R drummer Matt Sorum, who joined the band shortly before the 1992 track was recorded, says Rose wanted the lavish track to pay homage to John. “It was in Axl’s mindset to make this grandiose piece of music,” Sorum recalls. “For songs like ‘November Rain’ and ‘Don’t Cry’ and ‘Estranged’ — these big, sort of epic pieces — me and Axl sat, I believe over there on the floor, we ordered some Russian caviar, we had a bottle of vodka … and we listened to ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ by Elton John.”

It turns out Rose knew exactly what he was doing. “November Rain” ended up peaking at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number four on the U.K. Singles Chart.

