Axl Rose shares Election Day poem encouraging voting

Mark Horton/Getty Images

Axl Rose has shared a statement encouraging fans to vote today, Election Day.

The statement is presented in the form of a poem, with the Guns N’ Roses frontman offering different reasons to vote in each stanza.

“VOTE/For The Future/Of Our Country/Our Planet/Your Planet/This Planet/The Only Planet We Have,” Rose writes.

Rose has been more politically vocal in recent years, and has been critical of President Donald Trump and his administration.

“In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues [are] usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion),” Rose previously wrote in a statement defending his right to speak out.

Here is Axl Rose’s entire Election Day poem:

VOTE

Whatever It Takes

VOTE

Take A Side

Make A Stand

VOTE

With Courage

In The Face Of Fear

And Intimidation

VOTE

Through All The Noise

Lies

And Distractions

VOTE

For The Country

For A Better World

For DEMOCRACY

VOTE

For The Future

Of Our Country

Our Planet

Your Planet

This Planet

The Only Planet We Have

VOTE

For Those Who Fought,

Suffered And Died

To Create And Protect

Your Right To Vote

VOTE

For Loved Ones

For You

And For US

Together As One

And If It Helps…

Vote Knowing There Are Those

Hoping, Praying N’ Counting On

You Won’t

And Would Do Virtually ANYTHING

They Thought They Could Get Away With

To Stop You

VOTE

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.