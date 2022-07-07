Axl Rose shares health update after Guns N’ Roses canceled show: “Seems good so far”

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Guns N’ Roses postponed a scheduled show in Glasgow, Scotland due to an unspecified “illness” and “medical advice.” Now, frontman Axl Rose has revealed he’s been battling vocal issues.

In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday, the “Welcome to the Jungle” rocker says, “I’d like to thank everyone [for] their well wishes! It’s greatly appreciated!”

Rose — who, in keeping with his band’s branding, replaces the word “and” every time with “n'” and “are” or “our” with “r” — adds that he’s “been following [doctor’s] orders, getting rest, working [with] a vocal coach n’ sorting out r sound issues.”

“Seems good so far,” he adds. “Thanks again [for] everyone’s concern! At the end of the day it’s about giving u the fans the best of rselves n’ the best time we can give u n’ that’s all I, the band n’ crew r focused on.”

GN’R plans to return to the stage Friday, July 8 in Munich, Germany.

