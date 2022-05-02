Axl, take the mic: Watch Guns N’ Roses frontman rock with Carrie Underwood at Stagecoach festival

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Welcome to country music, Axl Rose.

The Guns N’ Roses frontman made a surprise appearance at the Stagecoach country festival in Indio, California, over the weekend. He joined Carrie Underwood for renditions of the GN’R classics “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child o’ Mine.”

In an Instagram post, Underwood shared a batch of photos from the onstage collaboration alongside the caption, “Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!!”

“I am still freaking out!!!” Underwood added. “Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!!You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!”

Unfortunately Rose didn’t stick around for Underwood’s set-closing performance of “Before He Cheats,” if only so we could hear him sing the line, “I took a Louisville slugger to both headlights.”

Maybe Underwood can return to the favor when Guns N’ Roses headline the Welcome to Rockville festival, taking place May 19-22 in Daytona Beach, Florida.