AXS.tv launching three-day Go-Go’s celebration Friday in honor of band’s Rock Hall induction

With The Go-Go’s being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 30, AXS TV will launch a three-day celebration of the all-female group at the AXS.tv website and the network’s app, kicking off on Friday, the 29th.

“The Go-Go’s Weekend Giveaway” streaming event will include exclusive interviews, performances and more, as well as offering fans the chance to win a prize pack. Among the programs that will stream during the weekend are two episodes of At Home and Social featuring, respectively, singer Belinda Carlisle and drummer Gina Schock.

Carlisle’s episode is a brand-new installment that will feature her reminiscing about The Go-Go’s being part of Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip scene and revealing how she found out about the group’s Rock Hall induction.

Schock will be featured chatting about her new photo book, Made in Hollywood: All Access with The Go-Go’s, sharing some of her favorite pics from the book and discussing how she’s getting ready for the induction ceremony.

The weekend special also will include an episode of Rock & Tell featuring Gina displaying some of her favorite pieces of memorabilia. In addition, a Go-Go’s-themed edition of Nothing but Videos will highlight six of the group’s classic music videos, as well as the clip for their 2020 single, “Club Zero.”

As for the giveaway, five winners will be chosen to receive a prize pack that includes Schock’s Made in Hollywood book and a copy of the 2020 documentary The Go-Go’s. To enter, you can visit AXS.tv through Sunday, October 31.

In other news, The Go-Go’s will take part in a Q&A event at the Rock Hall museum in Cleveland on Friday that will stream live online at 12 p.m. ET on YouTube and Facebook.

