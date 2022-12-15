AXS TV ringing in the new year with iconic concerts

AXS TV

AXS TV is helping music fans ring in the new year with a lineup of iconic concerts to keep folks entertained.

The party kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with Def Leppard: Hits Vegas, a concert from Sin City featuring classic tunes and rare cuts like “Too Late For Love” and “Two Steps Behind,” followed by Kid Rock: Live From The Artists Den at 7 p.m.

As we get closer to midnight, fans get another Sin City concert, KISS Rocks Vegas, which was filmed during their residency at the Hard Rock Hotel, airing at 8 p.m. That’s followed by Mötley Crüe: The End – Live In Los Angeles, which has them returning home for a concert that features such hits as “Girls Girls Girls” and “Shout at the Devil.”

Finally, as the clock strikes midnight, fans can chill out with Stevie Nicks – 24 Karat Gold, in which she performs such classics as “Landslide” and “Gypsy.”

And then, on New Year’s Day, fans can look back on some of the important moments in music history with a day of A Year in Music programming, looking back on 1963, 1973, 1983, 1993 and 2003.

