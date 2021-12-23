AXS TV to screen concert films from KISS, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks & more during New Year’s weekend

Courtesy of AXS TV

AXS TV will bid farewell to 2021 and welcome 2022 with a special three-day block of programming that features a variety of concert films, including network premieres showcasing live performances by KISS, Def Leppard and Stevie Nicks.

AXS TV’s “New Year’s Eve Weekend Concert Marathon” kicks off with KISS Rocks Vegas at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Def Leppard: Hits Vegas at 9:30 p.m. ET.

KISS Rocks Vegas and Def Leppard: Hits Vegas were filmed, respectively, in 2014 at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and in 2019 at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater.

Then on Saturday, New Year’s Day, Nicks’ 2020 concert film 24 Karat Gold will get its AXS TV premiere at 8 p.m. ET. The movie features performance footage from shows Stevie played in Indiana and Pittsburgh in 2017, during her 24 Karat Gold tour.

Other concert films being aired on AXS TV from December 31 to January 2 will feature performances by Fleetwood Mac, Chicago, Cyndi Lauper, Heart, Tom Petty, Peter Frampton, Bad Company, The Who and Van Morrison.

As the New Year’s programming block winds down, AXS TV will premiere a new episode of The Top Ten Revealed at 8 p.m. ET focusing debut albums released in 1982, followed by a new episode of the Rock Legends docuseries at 8:30 p.m. ET that looks at post-punk acts.

Here’s AXS TV’s full New Year’s weekend schedule:

12/31/21

8 p.m. ET — KISS Rocks Vegas*

9:30 p.m. ET — Def Leppard: Hits Vegas*

1 a.m. ET — KISS Rocks Vegas

2:30 a.m. ET — Kid Rock

1/1/22

10 a.m. ET — Fleetwood Mac: The Dance

12:30 p.m. ET — Def Leppard: Hits Vegas

4 p.m. ET — Chicago

5 p.m. ET — Cyndi Lauper

6 p.m. ET — Heart: Part One

7 p.m. ET — Heart: Part Two

8 p.m. ET — Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold

11:15 p.m. ET — Tom Petty

2 a.m. ET — Peter Frampton

1/2/22

10:30 a.m. — Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold

2 p.m. ET — Bad Company

3:30 p.m. ET — The Who: Tommy – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

5 p.m. ET — Van Morrison: Live at the San Francisco Jazz Center

7 p.m. ET — The Top Ten Revealed: ’80s Ladies

7:30 p.m. ET — The Top Ten Revealed: Debut Albums of 1981

8 p.m. ET — The Top Ten Revealed: Debut Albums of 1982*

8:30 p.m. ET — Rock Legends: Post-Punk*

* = AXS TV premiere.

