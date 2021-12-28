AXS TV’s “New Year’s Eve Weekend Concert Marathon”

AXS TV is saying goodbye to 2021 & hello to 2022 with live concert films all weekend! Films include performances by KISS, Fleetwood Mac, Chicago, Heart, Cyndi Lauper & more!

Here’s AXS TV’s full New Year’s weekend schedule:

Friday, 12/31/21

8 p.m. ET — KISS Rocks Vegas*

9:30 p.m. ET — Def Leppard: Hits Vegas*

1 a.m. ET — KISS Rocks Vegas

2:30 a.m. ET — Kid Rock

Saturday, 1/1/22

10 a.m. ET — Fleetwood Mac: The Dance

12:30 p.m. ET — Def Leppard: Hits Vegas

4 p.m. ET — Chicago

5 p.m. ET — Cyndi Lauper

6 p.m. ET — Heart: Part One

7 p.m. ET — Heart: Part Two

8 p.m. ET — Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold

11:15 p.m. ET — Tom Petty

2 a.m. ET — Peter Frampton

Sunday, 1/2/22

10:30 a.m. — Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold

2 p.m. ET — Bad Company

3:30 p.m. ET — The Who: Tommy – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

5 p.m. ET — Van Morrison: Live at the San Francisco Jazz Center

7 p.m. ET — The Top Ten Revealed: ’80s Ladies

7:30 p.m. ET — The Top Ten Revealed: Debut Albums of 1981

8 p.m. ET — The Top Ten Revealed: Debut Albums of 1982*

8:30 p.m. ET — Rock Legends: Post-Punk*

* = AXS TV premiere.