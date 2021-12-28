AXS TV’s “New Year’s Eve Weekend Concert Marathon”

AXS TV is saying goodbye to 2021 & hello to 2022 with live concert films all weekend! Films include performances by KISS, Fleetwood Mac, Chicago, Heart, Cyndi Lauper & more!
Here’s AXS TV’s full New Year’s weekend schedule:
Friday, 12/31/21
8 p.m. ET — KISS Rocks Vegas*
9:30 p.m. ET — Def Leppard: Hits Vegas*
1 a.m. ET — KISS Rocks Vegas
2:30 a.m. ET — Kid Rock
Saturday, 1/1/22
10 a.m. ET — Fleetwood Mac: The Dance
12:30 p.m. ET — Def Leppard: Hits Vegas
4 p.m. ET — Chicago
5 p.m. ET — Cyndi Lauper
6 p.m. ET — Heart: Part One
7 p.m. ET — Heart: Part Two
8 p.m. ET — Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold
11:15 p.m. ET — Tom Petty
2 a.m. ET — Peter Frampton
Sunday, 1/2/22
10:30 a.m. — Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold
2 p.m. ET — Bad Company
3:30 p.m. ET — The Who: Tommy – Live at the Royal Albert Hall
5 p.m. ET — Van Morrison: Live at the San Francisco Jazz Center
7 p.m. ET — The Top Ten Revealed: ’80s Ladies
7:30 p.m. ET — The Top Ten Revealed: Debut Albums of 1981
8 p.m. ET — The Top Ten Revealed: Debut Albums of 1982*
8:30 p.m. ET — Rock Legends: Post-Punk*
* = AXS TV premiere.