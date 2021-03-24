B. J. Thomas, "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" singer, reveals Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Mike Windle/Getty Images for SeriousFun Children’s Network

Grammy and CMA award-winning singer B.J. Thomas, famous for country and pop hits like “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” “Hooked on a Feeling” and “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” revealed on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans,” the 78-year-old singer said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you,” he continued. “I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

Thomas is receiving treatment in a local health care facility in Texas, and is hopeful for a complete recovery.

Thomas plans to continue to interact with industry colleagues and fans and remains optimistic about his availability to make public appearances.

A five-time Grammy winner, Thomas has sold over 70 million albums worldwide, with a total of eight #1 hits and 26 Top 10 singles over his 50-plus-year career, including, “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Whatever Happened to Old Fashioned Love” and “New Looks from an Old Lover.”

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.