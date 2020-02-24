Babies Born On February 29th Getting Free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts! Here’s How To Get ‘Em!

How cute is that! When you have your Leap Year Baby…..use #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery and tag @KrispyKreme when you post the newest member of your family on Twitter & Instagram and they’ll deliver 5 dozen FREE 🍩s to your hospital!

That news is almost as cute as this: Krispy Kreme doughnuts can now be delivered to your home or work. DYING!!!!!

Starting on February 29th, almost all Krispy Kreme locations will have delivery available.

They have been testing out delivery in some locations since 2018.

What is your favorite doughnut from Krispy Kreme? What is the best sweet treat you can get delivered to you right now?