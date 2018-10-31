Babs Is Headed To Carpool Karaoke Jennifer is psyched, Bill not so much! But on Thursday, a brand new Carpool Karaoke will be released with the legendary Barbra Streisand. #BarbraStreisand#carpoolkaraoke#jenandbill SHARE RELATED CONTENT Want To Be A Puppy Petter? Journey Evacuates A Building! IHOP Adds Official ‘Grinch’ Menu Items for the Holidays Fox Announces Cast of ‘Rent’ Live Musical Kathleen Kennedy Confirms ‘Star Wars: Boba Fett’ Movie is Dead “Weird Al” Yankovic Announces 2019 North American Tour