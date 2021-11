Theater lovers may want to tune into the 2022 Grammy Awards.

A source tells us that Grammy producers have reached out to Barbra Streisand and asked her to perform a tribute to late musical theater great Stephen Sondheim for this January’s show.

A rep for Streisand, however, tells us, “No one has asked.”

Streisand performed eight of his songs including “Send in the Clowns” on her 1985 “The Broadway Album,” which won a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

(PageSix)