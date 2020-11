Another incredible rescue. Crews in the village of Panchapalli raced to save an elephant after it tumbled into a 50 foot deep well. Apparently, the elephant was being chased by dogs when it fell into the well. It took rescuers about 16 hours to devise and enact a plan to haul the poor pachyderm out of the hole with a heavy-duty crane. A team of wildlife veterinarians were on site to direct the effort, with more than 50 local officials from the forest department, fire department and local police.