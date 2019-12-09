Baby Hears For First Time

How incredible is this? Parents posted video of their 4-month-old baby lighting up with joy the moment her hearing aids are turned on. She hears her mom’s voice and squeals . . . and then squeals some more at her own voice. She was diagnosed as severely deaf back in September, and recently got the hearing aids….Severely deaf Georgina Addison is seen waving and smiling as she is able to hear her parents’ voices. Her father, Paul, told Sky News it is “absolutely delightful” when her hearing aids are turned on in the morning.