Baby It’s Cold Outside

Florida residents waking up to temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s.
It has been a long time since we have seen temperatures in the entire state below normal.
We should warm up to a high of 65 this afternoon in South Florida.
Current conditions as of 8:04am EST
CITY SKY/WX TMP FEELS DP RH WIND
Cocoa Beach Clear 46 43 41 80% WSW 7
Daytona Beach Mostly Cloudy 44 45 40 83% Calm
Fort Myers Mostly Cloudy 53 53 50 89% Calm
Jacksonville Rain 45 45 42 90% Calm
Melbourne Clear 44 44 41 88% Calm
Miami Clear 53 53 48 81% NW 10
Orlando Clear 45 45 41 86% Calm
Pensacola Mostly Cloudy 38 39 38 99% Calm
Sarasota Mostly Cloudy 50 50 46 84% Calm
St Petersburg Clear 49 50 46 87% Calm
Tallahassee Partly Cloudy 43 44 41 89% Calm
Tampa Clear 47 47 44 90% Calm
Titusville Clear 48 46 48 99% Calm
West Palm Beach Clear 47 45 42 82% NNW 6
Following the passage of a cold front through South Florida this morning, much cooler weather is expected statewide tonight with 40s & 50s. Sunny but chilly 60s on Tuesday and even colder temps Tuesday night before a slow warm up. pic.twitter.com/FdwzOnE7TP
— Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) December 10, 2018