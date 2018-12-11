Baby It’s Cold Outside

Florida residents waking up to temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s.

It has been a long time since we have seen temperatures in the entire state below normal.

We should warm up to a high of 65 this afternoon in South Florida.

Current conditions as of 8:04am EST

CITY SKY/WX TMP FEELS DP RH WIND

Cocoa Beach Clear 46 43 41 80% WSW 7

Daytona Beach Mostly Cloudy 44 45 40 83% Calm

Fort Myers Mostly Cloudy 53 53 50 89% Calm

Jacksonville Rain 45 45 42 90% Calm

Melbourne Clear 44 44 41 88% Calm

Miami Clear 53 53 48 81% NW 10

Orlando Clear 45 45 41 86% Calm

Pensacola Mostly Cloudy 38 39 38 99% Calm

Sarasota Mostly Cloudy 50 50 46 84% Calm

St Petersburg Clear 49 50 46 87% Calm

Tallahassee Partly Cloudy 43 44 41 89% Calm

Tampa Clear 47 47 44 90% Calm

Titusville Clear 48 46 48 99% Calm

West Palm Beach Clear 47 45 42 82% NNW 6