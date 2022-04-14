There’s a 33-year-old woman in New York named Taylor Humphrey who calls herself a “professional baby namer” . . . and she charges up to $10,000 just to name your baby. Taylor doesn’t have any kids herself . . . she describes herself as a “passionate writer and storyteller,” who is “adept at branding, marketing, and social media.” She has also worked as a matchmaker in the past . . . but she’s been working in the baby-naming business since 2015. She has a range of fees. If you just want to call her and ask for a name . . . that may “only” cost around $1,500. But if you want her to get to know your family and look through genealogies . . . that’s closer to her $10K premium price. Here she is explaining what she does