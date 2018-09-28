Baby Shark Goes Adult

If you have little ones in your life…you know ALL about the “Baby Shark” song. I’ve watched it at least 10-thousand times with my grand daughter. But James Corden is raising the bar for the song…making an adult version…..too funny!

