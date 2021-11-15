Baby Yoda Balloon Debuts Ahead Of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

A new balloon that’s heading to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year is Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. The 41 foot tall balloon got the chance at a test run over the weekend at Macy’s Balloonfest at Citi Field before its debut next Thursday. The event is a test flight for all new balloons that have never appeared in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It allows balloon handlers and flight teams a chance to see how the balloon will handle during the actual parade. According to an event rep, there were no issues for any of the six new balloons during their test flights. What is your favorite part about Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade? Have you ever been to the parade? What is your favorite character balloon?