Baby Yoda Cereal Coming Soon

Could this be the cutest cereal in the world? General Mills announced on Twitter May 4th -Star Wars Day – that a Baby Yoda cereal based on the Star Wars: The Mandalorian character is coming.

The tweet included a pic of what looks like the cereal’s box, complete with Baby Yoda holding up a bowl of a Kix-like cereal with little green marshmallow’s shaped like Baby Yoda’s head.

No word on when the cereal arrives in stores or how much it will cost. The Mandalorian’s second season arrives to Disney Plus this fall.

What do you think Baby Yoda cereal tastes like?