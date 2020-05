Baby Yoda is getting his own cereal. And it’ll have little green pieces shaped like his head. General Mills shared the news on this Stars Wars Day by posting a picture of the box saying “May the 4th Be With You!” Baby Yoda instantly became the breakout star of Disney’s “The Mandalorian” when it debuted last November. Season 2 comes out in October. The cereal will hit shelves before then, but we don’t have the exact date.