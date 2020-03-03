A popular 90s plant has a new special edition. Baby Yoda Chia Pets are coming out soon. The Baby Yoda plants were inspired by Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian. No official release date has been made. Will you be buying one?
View this post on Instagram
#mandalorian #thechild #chiapet from @necaofficial is a perfect product integration #nytf #nytoyfair #toypics #toyphotography #toyphoto #toyfair #actionfigures #actionfigurephotography #actionfigurephoto #actionfigurephotos #alien #aliens #neca #tmnt #predator #bttf #backtothefuture #defendersoftheearth #gremlins #halloween #theylive #beetlejuice #starwars #babyyoda