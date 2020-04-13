Babyface reveals he and his family tested positive for COVID-19

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment StudiosLegendary singer and songwriter Babyface should have been celebrating his birthday on Friday. Instead, he alerted fans that he, along with his family, had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday," Wrote the 11-time Grammy winner, who went on to explain why this particular birthday of his felt so monumental. "I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It's an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends."

The "Every Time I Close My Eyes" singer quickly assured fans to not be concerned, writing, "I'm happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health."

Babyface, born Kenneth Brian Edmonds, found inspiration in his recent health struggle and announced that he intends to give back to his fans.

The 62-year-old formally accepted the invitation extended by Timbaland and Swiss Beats to join "my little brother" Teddy Riley "in what I'd like to call a Celebration of Black Music Excellence in - Teddy vs. Babyface," which will be broadcast live on his Instagram on April 18.

Promising a "night of groove and love," Babyface encouraged his lady fans to "put on your red dress... light the candles, our some wine, and don't forget to bring your dancing shoes."

Catch Babyface and crew Saturday, April 18 at 6 p.m. PST live on his Instagram page.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.