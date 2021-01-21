‘Bachelor’ Fans DEMAND ABC Make A Statement Against Bullying

Bachelor fans are upset by the bullying they say is happening on the dating competition. Contestant Sarah Trott had a deep connection with Bachelor Matt James but became insecure when not around Matt and would crash other women’s group dates. The women didn’t take kindly to Trott’s actions and let her know, the arguments led to Trott leaving the show. In the second episode, “Queen” Victoria told James about her roommate Marylynn was bullying her which led to her being kicked off the show. On the Bachelor, Instagram page fans flooded the comments about ABC addressing the bullying on the show and asked them to address it, which they have yet to do. Do you think ABC should address the bullying on “The Bachelor?”