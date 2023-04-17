Back in Blue Stone: AC/DC’s Brian Johnson immortalized with statue in Belgium

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson has been immortalized with a brand new statue. Consequence reports that the statue was recently unveiled in Namur, Belgium, the city where Johnson hit the stage with AC/DC for the very first time.

“[Namur is] a very special place for me,” Johnson shared in a video message. “It was the first night I sang with AC/DC, and I was a very nervous boy. So that memory will stay with me forever.” He added, “And now that you’ve built this statue, honestly, I’m not worthy of it. I thank you, and I’ll take it in good grace.”

Johnson, who joined AC/DC after the February 1980 death of BonScott, made his live debut with the band on June 29, 1980, at the Palais Des Expositions in Namur.

The statue, made of Belgian Blue Stone, came to be thanks to three AC/DC fans: Michel Remy, Mike Davister and Georges Boussingault, who started a crowdfunding campaign, with the support of a local radio station. Johnson was not at the unveiling, but has said he plans to visit his statue “in about five, six weeks.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.