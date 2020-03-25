Backstreet Boys, Alicia, Mariah & more to perform on star-studded 'Living Room Concert for America'

Dennis LeupoldIn the midst of a national disaster, it was only a matter of time before stars lined up to do a telethon...of sorts.

On Sunday night, Fox will air Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America, featuring performances by top artists, all of whom will contribute from home via their personal cameras, smartphones and recording equipment.

Elton John will host the event, and artists taking part include The Backstreet Boys, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and country star Tim McGraw. More artists will be announced soon.

The hour-long special will air commercial-free, and will encourage viewers to donate to two of the many charitable organizations that are helping COVID-19 victims and front line workers, such as health care professionals: Feeding America and First Responders CHildren's Foundation.

More information will be announced soon. The concert airs March 29, live on Fox at 9 p.m ET/6 p.m. PT.

