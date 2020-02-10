Backstreet Boys announce new North American leg of their DNA tour

Dennis Leupold

Dennis LeupoldOh my God, they're back again.

The Backstreet Boys have announced a new North American leg of their DNA tour, which began last year in support of their number-one album of the same name. The 45-date, three-month tour stars July 10 in Wantagh, NY and is right now scheduled to wrap up October 9 at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 14 via LiveNation.com, so if you were wondering what to get your girl for Valentine's Day, wonder no more.

The DNA World tour has already visited five continents, and will start back up again February 20 when the group heads to Mexico, South America, Australia and New Zealand.

The group recently auctioned off VIP Experiences for their shows in Melbourne and Sydney, with all proceeds going towards helping wildlife shelters Down Under, which are being overwhelmed with all the animals who've been injured in the deadly brushfires that have ravaged Australia in recent months.

Visit BackstreetBoys.com for a full list of tour dates.

